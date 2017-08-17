Edition:
Infibeam Incorporation Ltd (INFC.NS)

INFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

131.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs131.50
Open
Rs131.85
Day's High
Rs138.70
Day's Low
Rs127.40
Volume
1,442,015
Avg. Vol
8,408,075
52-wk High
Rs160.15
52-wk Low
Rs79.98

About

Infibeam Incorporation Limited is engaged in providing software development services, maintenance, Web development, e-commerce and other ancillary services. The Company's segments include sale of products, and sale of software and ecommerce related ancillary services. Its online selling solutions include BuildaBazaar and... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs71,186.04
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 542.78
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.57 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.42 11.32
ROE: -- 19.45 15.18

Latest News about INFC.NS

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation says unable to confirm or deny reports of Fairfax eyeing stake in co

* Says "unable to confirm or deny the news reports" Source text - http://bit.ly/2vFGwIa Further company coverage:

Aug 17 2017

BRIEF-India's Infibeam Incorp June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 163.3 million rupees versus 98.7 million rupees year ago

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation gets govt contract for e-marketplace

* Says intimation - receipt of letter of award from government e-marketplace ('GEM')

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation seeks members' nod for sub-division of shares in ratio of 1:10

* Seeks members' nod for subdivision of shares of co in ratio of 1:10 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uDyksn) Further company coverage:

Jul 18 2017

BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation approves investment in Avenues Payments India

* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd

May 11 2017

BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation and Code Solutions to provide marketplace solutions to SMEs in Gujarat

* Code Solutions and Infibeam to provide technology enabled distributed marketplace solution to SMEs in Gujarat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 03 2017
