Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS)

INFY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

926.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.60 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs924.35
Open
Rs930.00
Day's High
Rs932.00
Day's Low
Rs925.20
Volume
545,717
Avg. Vol
6,393,967
52-wk High
Rs1,050.70
52-wk Low
Rs860.00

About

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.43
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs2,118,756.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,285.73
Dividend: 14.75
Yield (%): 2.78

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about INFY.NS

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead

Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions

* Says Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hnhLrK Further company coverage:

Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-Infosys Senior VP Sanjay Rajagopalan resigned on Sept. 13

* Says Sanjay Rajagopalan's (senior vice president, head - design & research) last date of employment with Infosys was Sept 13, 2017​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hcN644 Further company coverage:

Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-Infosys and CMA CGM Group sign strategic partnership

* CMA CGM GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS INFORMATION SYSTEMS‍​

Sep 18 2017

India Markets Weekahead: Nifty inching up, but Kim could play spoilsport

The Nifty closed the week above the 10,000 mark in spite of heavy selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and ongoing geopolitical tensions. IPOs continued to hog the limelight and saw a good response.

Sep 17 2017

BRIEF-Infosys Ltd says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh

* Says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh; hub is expected to hire 2,000 American workers by 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics

* Says Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics - digital innovation and customer experience studio Source text - http://bit.ly/2xeDD1Y Further company coverage:

Sep 11 2017

BRIEF-India's Infosys inducted into Dow Jones Sustainability indices

* Says co inducted into Dow Jones Sustainability indices Source text - [Infosys Inducted into the Index Component of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Bangalore - September 8, 2017: Infosys has been inducted into the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) announced on September 7, 2017 and is now part of the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets Indices.] Further company coverage:

Sep 08 2017

BRIEF-Infosys establishes new office in Netherlands

* Says establishes new office in Netherlands Source text: [Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art office space in Amsterdam. The office was inaugurated by the Deputy Mayor of Amsterdam, Ms. Kajsa Ollongren, together with the Indian Ambassador to The Netherlands, Mr. Venu Rajamony, in the presence of Mr. Mohit Joshi, President and Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthca

Sep 07 2017

BRIEF-Infosys starts shareholder talks on governance standards actions

* Says started engaging in shareholder consultations to determine further actions

Sep 01 2017
