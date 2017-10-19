Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (INGR.NS)
INGR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of industrial air compressors of various capacities and related services, and its complete machines and spare parts. The Company operates through Air solutions segment. The Air Solutions segment includes reciprocating compressors,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
|15.18