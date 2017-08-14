Indus Holding AG (INHG.DE)
INHG.DE on Xetra
60.78EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.68 (+2.84%)
Prev Close
€59.10
Open
€59.96
Day's High
€61.56
Day's Low
€59.66
Volume
66,074
Avg. Vol
26,033
52-wk High
€65.29
52-wk Low
€47.37
About
Indus Holding AG is Germany-based holding company engaged in the acquisition of small and medium-sized companies. The Company is active in five segments: Engineering, Automotive Components/Engineering, Metal/Metal Processing, Construction/Infrastructure and Medical Engineering/Life Science. The Construction/Infrastructure... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,486.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|24.45
|Dividend:
|1.35
|Yield (%):
|2.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|149.13
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.33
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.39
|15.18
BRIEF-Indus Holding H1 earnings after taxes up 5.4 pct at 39 million euros
* CONTINUES TO GROW STRONGLY IN H1 2017 AND CONFIRMS FORECAST
BRIEF-Indus Holding confirms FY 2017 forecast
* FORECAST FOR 2017 CONFIRMED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Indus Holding Q1 sales up by 14.5% to EUR 381.0 mln
* Q1 SALES REVENUES INCREASED BY 14.5% TO EUR 381.0 MILLION (Q1 PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 332.8 MILLION)