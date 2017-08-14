Edition:
Indus Holding AG (INHG.DE)

INHG.DE on Xetra

60.78EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.68 (+2.84%)
Prev Close
€59.10
Open
€59.96
Day's High
€61.56
Day's Low
€59.66
Volume
66,074
Avg. Vol
26,033
52-wk High
€65.29
52-wk Low
€47.37

About

Indus Holding AG is Germany-based holding company engaged in the acquisition of small and medium-sized companies. The Company is active in five segments: Engineering, Automotive Components/Engineering, Metal/Metal Processing, Construction/Infrastructure and Medical Engineering/Life Science. The Construction/Infrastructure... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.68
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,486.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 24.45
Dividend: 1.35
Yield (%): 2.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

Latest News about INHG.DE

BRIEF-Indus Holding H1 earnings after taxes up 5.4 pct at 39 million euros

* CONTINUES TO GROW STRONGLY IN H1 2017 AND CONFIRMS FORECAST

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Indus Holding confirms FY 2017 forecast

* FORECAST FOR 2017 CONFIRMED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

May 24 2017

BRIEF-Indus Holding Q1 sales up by 14.5% to EUR 381.0 mln

* Q1 SALES REVENUES INCREASED BY 14.5% TO EUR 381.0 MILLION (Q1 PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 332.8 MILLION)

May 15 2017
