INOX Leisure Ltd (INOL.NS)
INOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
228.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.25 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs229.50
Open
Rs231.55
Day's High
Rs234.00
Day's Low
Rs227.30
Volume
54,878
Avg. Vol
112,184
52-wk High
Rs308.80
52-wk Low
Rs212.95
About
INOX Leisure Limited is engaged in operating multiplex cinema theatres. The Company is engaged in the business of film exhibition. The Company operates through theatrical exhibition segment. The Company is engaged in booking, providing a range of movies, reviewing movie schedules and offering a range of cinema food. The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-India's Inox Leisure June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol profit 320.9 million rupees versus profit 249.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Inox Leisure March-qtr profit slumps
* March quarter net profit 2.4 million rupees versus 174.7 million rupees year ago