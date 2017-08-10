Indoco Remedies Ltd (INRM.NS)
INRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
249.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.85 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs247.50
Open
Rs245.00
Day's High
Rs251.90
Day's Low
Rs242.05
Volume
17,609
Avg. Vol
54,119
52-wk High
Rs317.70
52-wk Low
Rs178.10
About
Indoco Remedies Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. The Company primarily manufactures and markets Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The Company's geographical segments include India and Outside India. It offers... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Indoco Remedies says Mandar Borkar re-designated as CFO
* Says Sundeep Bambolkar, joint MD and CFO ceases to be CFO of co
BRIEF-India's Indoco Remedies posts June-qtr loss
* June quarter loss 217.3 million rupees versus profit of 197.9 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Indoco Remedies March-qtr profit down about 14 pct
* Indoco Remedies Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 225.5 million rupees
BRIEF-Indoco Remedies receives approval from UK-MHRA for facility in Goa
* Says received approval from regulatory body, UK-MHRA for its solid dosages manufacturing facility in Goa Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pC15Qn) Further company coverage:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.