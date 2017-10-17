Intel Corp (INTC.OQ)

BRIEF-Intel says to ship Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor before 2017-end * Intel says it will ship silicon for Neural Network Processing, the Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor, before the end of 2017- statement

Canada's Magna joins BMW, Intel self-driving car project Oct 10 Canadian auto parts producer Magna International Inc said on Tuesday it has joined a consortium including BMW and Intel Corp to develop a self-driving vehicle platform for the use of auto makers by 2020.

BRIEF-Intel says former CEO Paul Otellini passed away on Oct. 2, 2017 * Intel Corp says former CEO Paul Otellini passed away in his sleep Monday, oct. 2, 2017, at the age of 66 Source http://intel.ly/2fNP8az Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Intel commences compulsory acquisition for remaining Mobileye shares * Intel commences compulsory acquisition for remaining Mobileye shares

Tesla shifts to Intel from Nvidia for infotainment: Bloomberg The giant information and entertainment screens in Tesla Inc's cars will now be powered by chipmaker Intel Corp after the electric carmaker replaced Nvidia Corp for that function, Bloomberg reported.

Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S. resistance FRANKFURT A Chinese-led group has withdrawn its offer to buy a stake in German carmaker-backed mapping company HERE after it failed to win approval from a U.S. national security oversight board.

