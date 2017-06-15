Edition:
Investec PLC (INVP.L)

INVP.L on London Stock Exchange

552.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
556.00
Open
560.50
Day's High
560.50
Day's Low
549.00
Volume
1,289,447
Avg. Vol
1,475,212
52-wk High
630.50
52-wk Low
477.90

About

Investec plc is a specialist bank and asset manager. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to a client base in various markets, including the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, and Asia/Australia. Its segments include Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.39
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,616.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,024.28
Dividend: 13.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.15 11.32
ROE: -- 6.84 15.18

Latest News about INVP.L

BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital

* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.

Jun 15 2017

BRIEF-Fevertree investor Charles Rolls sells 3.9 pct stake in firm

* Selling shareholder Charles Rolls sold 4,500,000 ordinary shares in co, representing about 3.9 percent of issued share capital of co

May 25 2017

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Investec to expand into life insurance

JOHANNESBURG, May 18 South Africa-focused bank Investec said on Thursday it would expand into offering life insurance to its private clients, as it reported a rise in full-year earnings.

May 18 2017

South Africa's Investec reports 17 percent full-year profit jump

JOHANNESBURG, May 18 South Africa's Investec reported a 17 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday buoyed by its asset management and specialist banking businesses.

May 18 2017
