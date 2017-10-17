Edition:
Indian Oil Corpn Ltd (IOC.NS)

IOC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

409.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.95 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs411.60
Open
Rs412.40
Day's High
Rs414.45
Day's Low
Rs408.20
Volume
295,685
Avg. Vol
4,649,084
52-wk High
Rs462.95
52-wk Low
Rs281.70

Chart for

About

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is engaged in refining business. The Company's segments include Sale of Petroleum Products, Sale of Petrochemicals and Other businesses. Its Other businesses segment includes sale of gas, explosives and cryogenics, wind mill and solar power generation, and oil and gas exploration activities. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,989,222.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,855.90
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 4.64

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.01 11.32
ROE: -- 15.86 15.18

Latest News about IOC.NS

RPT-Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India

NEW YORK/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

Oct 17 2017

India's IOC buys new U.S. crude grades for December delivery: sources

SINGAPORE Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has bought two new types of U.S. crude for December delivery as it tests different grades from the United States, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Oct 09 2017

India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said.

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Indus Towers signs MoU with Indian Oil Corp

* Signed MoU with Indian Oil Corp for setting up mobile tower network across all 26,000 outlets pan-India. Source text - Indus Towers, India’s largest telecom infrastructure company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), an integrated energy major for setting up mobile tower network across all 26,000 outlets pan-India. This is in line with its vision of ‘Putting India First’ and committed towards building a robust infrastructure for NextGen digita

Sep 06 2017

Malaysia's Petronas eyeing stake in Indian LNG import terminal: IOC

Malaysian state oil firm Petronas[PETR.UL] is looking to buy a stake in Indian Oil Corp's Ennore liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, the Indian firm's chairman said on Wednesday.

Aug 16 2017

India's IOC buys more U.S. crude; first to purchase Eagle Ford shale oil

NEW DEHLI Indian state-refiner IOC bought 1.9 million barrels of U.S. crude in its second import tender seeking oil from the Americas, making it the first Indian refiner to purchase Eagle Ford shale oil, a senior official said on Friday.

Aug 11 2017

Indian Oil plans $2.4 bln expansion of Gujarat refinery

* Expansion will increase capacity to 360,000 bpd by end 2021

Aug 04 2017

UPDATE 1-India's HPCL aims to buy U.S. oil in next few months

* HPCL evaluates replacing Nigerian sweet oil with U.S. crude

Aug 04 2017
