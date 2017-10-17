Indian Oil Corpn Ltd (IOC.NS)

RPT-Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India NEW YORK/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India NEW YORK/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

India's IOC buys new U.S. crude grades for December delivery: sources SINGAPORE Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has bought two new types of U.S. crude for December delivery as it tests different grades from the United States, trade sources said on Tuesday.

India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said.

BRIEF-Indus Towers signs MoU with Indian Oil Corp * Signed MoU with Indian Oil Corp for setting up mobile tower network across all 26,000 outlets pan-India. Source text - Indus Towers, India’s largest telecom infrastructure company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), an integrated energy major for setting up mobile tower network across all 26,000 outlets pan-India. This is in line with its vision of ‘Putting India First’ and committed towards building a robust infrastructure for NextGen digita

Malaysia's Petronas eyeing stake in Indian LNG import terminal: IOC Malaysian state oil firm Petronas[PETR.UL] is looking to buy a stake in Indian Oil Corp's Ennore liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, the Indian firm's chairman said on Wednesday.

India's IOC buys more U.S. crude; first to purchase Eagle Ford shale oil NEW DEHLI Indian state-refiner IOC bought 1.9 million barrels of U.S. crude in its second import tender seeking oil from the Americas, making it the first Indian refiner to purchase Eagle Ford shale oil, a senior official said on Friday.

Indian Oil plans $2.4 bln expansion of Gujarat refinery * Expansion will increase capacity to 360,000 bpd by end 2021