Interparfums SA (IPAR.PA)

UPDATE 1-Interparfums' profit leaps despite higher marketing costs Sept 7 France's Interparfums' first-half operating profit jumped 53 percent as higher marketing and advertising costs were outweighed by profit from in-house brands, its deal with luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo and an improved profit margin.

BRIEF-Interparfums H1 operating profit rises to 33.1 million euros * H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 21.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Interparfums Q2 sales raises to 96.9‍​ million euros * Q2 SALES EUR 96.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 78.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

Interparfums says has 'Non Disclosure Agreement' with Jimmy Choo PARIS France's Interparfums said on Tuesday that it had a 'Non Disclosure Agreement' with luxury shoe retailer Jimmy Choo and was therefore not able to discuss media reports that it was among potential bidders for the company.

