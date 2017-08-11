Edition:
IPCA Laboratories Ltd (IPCA.NS)

IPCA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

495.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.75 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs492.95
Open
Rs496.00
Day's High
Rs499.00
Day's Low
Rs492.00
Volume
19,441
Avg. Vol
387,467
52-wk High
Rs657.60
52-wk Low
Rs400.00

About

Ipca Laboratories Limited is engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of over 10 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It offers APIs, such as atenolol, hydroxychloroquine sulfate, morantel citrate, pyrantel pamoate and zaltoprofen. It offers brands, such as Zerodol, Lariago, HCQS... (more)

Beta: -0.18
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs62,556.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 126.20
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.20

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

BRIEF-India's Ipca Laboratories posts June-qtr loss

* June quarter loss from continuing operations 202.5 million rupees versus profit of 475.7 million rupees last year

Aug 11 2017
