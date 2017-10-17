Edition:
United States

Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS (IPEKE.IS)

IPEKE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

6.54TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.26TL (-3.82%)
Prev Close
6.80TL
Open
6.88TL
Day's High
6.95TL
Day's Low
6.54TL
Volume
13,284,655
Avg. Vol
34,176,451
52-wk High
7.22TL
52-wk Low
1.84TL

Chart for

About

Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS, also known as Ipek Natural Energy Resources Exploration and Production INC, is a Turkey-based company engaged in the development and exploration of petroleum, natural gas, coal and similar natural energy resources, as well as renewable energy. The Company has two projects... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.24
Market Cap(Mil.): TL1,717.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 259.79
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.01 11.32
ROE: -- 15.86 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates