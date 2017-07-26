Edition:
International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)

IPF.L on London Stock Exchange

196.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.25 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
194.00
Open
191.25
Day's High
200.00
Day's Low
191.25
Volume
253,850
Avg. Vol
465,197
52-wk High
318.10
52-wk Low
141.43

About

International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company offers unsecured consumer finance products, channels and brands. Its segments include home credit and digital. Under home credit segment, the company offers home credit cash loans; money transfer loans; home, medical and life insurances;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.62
Market Cap(Mil.): £437.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 223.11
Dividend: 4.60
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 57.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 11.32
ROE: -- 11.65 15.18

Latest News about IPF.L

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-International Personal Finance's H1 profit rises

July 26 Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance reported a higher pretax profit from continuing operations in the first half, boosted primarily by positive currency translations.

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-International Personal Finance pretax profit rises to 43 mln stg

* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 43 million pounds ($55.99 million)

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-International Personal Finance sells home credit business in Bulgaria

* Has completed sale of its home credit business in Bulgaria to easy asset management ad, a large home credit operator in that market

Jun 28 2017

MOVES-Deutsche Bank, AMP Capital, IPF, US Bancorp

June 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Jun 07 2017

MOVES-International Personal Finance makes three senior appointments

June 7 Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance Plc said on Wednesday it appointed James Ormrod as chief legal officer and company secretary.

Jun 07 2017

BRIEF-IPF says first-quarter group customer numbers down 2 pct

* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct

May 03 2017
