Investec Property Fund Ltd (IPFJ.J)
IPFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,580.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-20.00 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
1,600.00
Open
1,584.00
Day's High
1,615.00
Day's Low
1,580.00
Volume
37,603
Avg. Vol
505,615
52-wk High
1,699.00
52-wk Low
1,472.00
About
Investec Property Fund Limited (the Fund) is a real estate investment trust. The Fund's objective is to create value for its shareholders, who in turn provide capital to the Fund. The Fund focuses on delivering sustainable returns to shareholders by investing in a diverse portfolio of properties in the office, industrial and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R11,346.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|718.15
|Dividend:
|66.74
|Yield (%):
|8.08
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18