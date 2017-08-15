Edition:
Imperial Holdings Ltd (IPLJ.J)

IPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

19,294.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-75.00 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
19,369.00
Open
19,500.00
Day's High
19,552.00
Day's Low
19,041.00
Volume
558,438
Avg. Vol
806,207
52-wk High
21,419.00
52-wk Low
14,990.00

About

Imperial Holdings Limited is engaged in logistics and vehicles businesses. The Company operates though five divisions: Logistics Africa; Logistics International; Vehicle Import, Distribution and Dealerships; Vehicle Retail, Rental and Aftermarket Parts, and Vehicle Related Financial Products & Services. Logistics Africa provides... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.82
Market Cap(Mil.): R39,139.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 205.68
Dividend: 330.00
Yield (%): 3.37

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.95 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.38 11.32
ROE: -- 11.43 15.18

Latest News about IPLJ.J

South Africa's Imperial buys UK auto dealer Pentagon

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 South Africa's Imperial Holdings has bought a British automotive dealer group for 493 million rand ($36.97 million) to continue expanding beyond its home market, it said on Tuesday.

Aug 15 2017

BRIEF-Imperial acquires UK automotive dealer group Pentagon Motor

* ACQUIRES UK AUTOMOTIVE DEALER GROUP PENTAGON MOTOR HOLDINGS LTD

Aug 15 2017
