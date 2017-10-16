Edition:
Ipsen SA (IPN.PA)

IPN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

115.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.35 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
€114.05
Open
€114.50
Day's High
€116.55
Day's Low
€114.35
Volume
78,556
Avg. Vol
109,997
52-wk High
€129.85
52-wk Low
€60.39

About

Ipsen SA is a France-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on various therapeutic areas, including onocology, endocrinology, neurosciences and primary care. Its onocology portfolio includes Somatuline, Decapeptyl, Hexvix and Cabometyx. Its endocrinology portfolio includes Increlex and NutropinAq. Its primary care... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): €9,654.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 83.66
Dividend: 0.85
Yield (%): 0.74

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

BRIEF-Ipsen announces success of phase 3 CELESTIAL trial of Cabozantinib

* IPSEN ANNOUNCES THAT PHASE 3 CELESTIAL TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Ipsen receives approval from European Commission for Xermelo

* Ipsen receives approval from European Commission for Xermelo® (Telotristat Ethyl) for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analogue therapy

Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-FDA approves new indication for Ipsen's somatuline depot injection

* U.S. FDA approves new indication for Ipsen's somatuline® depot (lanreotide) injection for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Ipsen annouces US FDA approval of new indication for Somatuline Depot

* U.S. FDA APPROVES NEW INDICATION FOR IPSEN'S SOMATULINE DEPOT (LANREOTIDE) INJECTION FOR THE TREATMENT OF CARCINOID SYNDROME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Ipsen receives validation from European Medicines Agency for application of new indication for Cabometyx

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY, IPSEN RECEIVES VALIDATION FROM EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR THE APPLICATION OF A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA IN ADULTS

Sep 11 2017

BRIEF-Ipsen and Exelixis announce Phase 2 results of CABOSUN trial

* ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY, RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 CABOSUN TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB VERSUS SUNITINIB IN PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Sep 11 2017

Pharma group Ipsen raises margin target after strong H1

July 27 French pharmaceutical group Ipsen raised its annual margin target on Thursday on the back of a strong first half, boosted by its core speciality care business which includes oncology and endocrinology products.

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Ipsen delivers H1 sales growth of 18.8%, upgrades its FY 2017 guidance

* IPSEN DELIVERS STRONG SALES GROWTH OF 18.8% IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 AND UPGRADES ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2017

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Ipsen receives positive CHMP opinion for approval of Cermelo

* Ipsen receives positive CHMP opinion for approval of Xermelo® (telotristat ethyl), for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analogue therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-Ipsen receives positive CHMP opinion for approval of Xermelo‍​

* POSITIVE OPINION BASED ON RESULTS OF TWO RANDOMIZED PHASE 3 TRIALS, TELESTAR AND TELECAST

Jul 21 2017
