Ipsen SA (IPN.PA)

BRIEF-Ipsen announces success of phase 3 CELESTIAL trial of Cabozantinib * IPSEN ANNOUNCES THAT PHASE 3 CELESTIAL TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

BRIEF-Ipsen receives approval from European Commission for Xermelo * Ipsen receives approval from European Commission for Xermelo® (Telotristat Ethyl) for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analogue therapy

BRIEF-FDA approves new indication for Ipsen's somatuline depot injection * U.S. FDA approves new indication for Ipsen's somatuline® depot (lanreotide) injection for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ipsen receives validation from European Medicines Agency for application of new indication for Cabometyx * ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY, IPSEN RECEIVES VALIDATION FROM EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR THE APPLICATION OF A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA IN ADULTS

BRIEF-Ipsen and Exelixis announce Phase 2 results of CABOSUN trial * ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY, RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 CABOSUN TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB VERSUS SUNITINIB IN PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Pharma group Ipsen raises margin target after strong H1 July 27 French pharmaceutical group Ipsen raised its annual margin target on Thursday on the back of a strong first half, boosted by its core speciality care business which includes oncology and endocrinology products.

BRIEF-Ipsen delivers H1 sales growth of 18.8%, upgrades its FY 2017 guidance * IPSEN DELIVERS STRONG SALES GROWTH OF 18.8% IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 AND UPGRADES ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2017

