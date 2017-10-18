Edition:
IP Group PLC (IPO.L)

IPO.L on London Stock Exchange

142.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
143.00
Open
141.50
Day's High
143.00
Day's Low
140.70
Volume
562,667
Avg. Vol
523,713
52-wk High
200.50
52-wk Low
109.10

About

IP Group plc (IP Group) is a United Kingdom-based intellectual property commercialization company. The Company develops intellectual property-based businesses. The Company operates through three business segments: University partnership business, Venture capital fund management and In-licensing activity. The Company's University... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): £992.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 699.07
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

Latest News about IPO.L

BRIEF-IP Group ‍welcomes Touchstone Innovations' recommendation to shareholders to accept offer​

* ‍WELCOMES ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS PLC RECOMMENDING THAT TOUCHSTONE SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT OFFER​

Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-IP Group says Touchstone Innovations offer now unconditional

* IP GROUP PLC - ‍ACCEPTANCES IN EXCESS OF 96%; ACCEPTANCE CONDITION SATISFIED IN TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS DEAL​

Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-UK's CMA not to refer IP Group, Touchstone Innovations deal to phase II probe

* UK'S CMA - ‍ DECIDED NOT TO REFER IP GROUP, TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS DEAL TO PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-IP Group's Istesso announces positive outcome from P1 study

* ISTESSO ANNOUNCES POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM P1 STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-UK'S CMA says considering IP Group-Touchstone Innovations deal

* UK'S CMA SAYS CONSIDERING WHETHER OR NOT THAT ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY IP GROUP OF TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Aug 29 2017

BRIEF-IP Group updates on offer for Touchstone, capital raising

* PROPOSED TRANSACTION IN FINAL STAGES OF PRE-NOTIFICATION PROCESS WITH CMA FOLLOWING WHICH FORMAL 40 BUSINESS DAY PHASE 1 REVIEW PERIOD BY CMA SHALL COMMENCE; ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR SHORTLY

Aug 25 2017

BRIEF-IP Group says Istesso has started Phase 2a trial for rheumatoid arthritis drug

* Istesso commences phase 2a for mbs2320 in rheumatoid arthritis and expands research and development collaboration with Janssen

Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-IP Group says Chinese investor blocked from taking stake in company

* IP Group has received confirmation from China's Beijing Galaxy World Group that they have not received necessary approvals to make investment in IP

Aug 17 2017

BRIEF-Touchstone recommends shareholders take no action in IP group offer

* Notes expected posting of offer document today in relation to IP Group's offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of co

Jul 18 2017

UK's IP Group raises offer for rival Touchstone to 490 mln pounds

July 18 IP Group sweetened its offer for rival intellectual property firm Touchstone Innovations Plc to about 490 million pounds ($641.7 million), IP Group said on Tuesday, sending Touchstone shares up as much as 8 percent.

Jul 18 2017
