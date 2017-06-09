Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc (IRG.TO)
IRG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
3.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.56%)
$0.02 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
$3.58
$3.58
Open
$3.64
$3.64
Day's High
$3.64
$3.64
Day's Low
$3.55
$3.55
Volume
42,700
42,700
Avg. Vol
55,516
55,516
52-wk High
$4.15
$4.15
52-wk Low
$3.05
$3.05
About
Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc is a Canada-based franchise and licensing company. Its operating segments are Franchising, Manufacturing and Corporate. The Franchising segment comprises franchising royalties, supplier contributions and franchise fees from the Company's franchised restaurant brands, as well as retail royalties from... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$217.94
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|60.54
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|2.50
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|74.82
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.84
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.60
|15.18
BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Imvescor Restaurant Group reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2017