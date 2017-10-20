Edition:
Interserve PLC (IRV.L)

IRV.L on London Stock Exchange

76.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

11.00 (+16.79%)
Prev Close
65.50
Open
67.50
Day's High
77.25
Day's Low
67.50
Volume
13,460,805
Avg. Vol
1,751,047
52-wk High
385.50
52-wk Low
67.16

About

Interserve Plc is a United Kingdom-based support services and construction company that offers advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. The Company provides a range of integrated services in the outsourcing and construction markets. It operates through three segments: Support... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.37
Market Cap(Mil.): £111.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 145.71
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.27 11.32
ROE: -- 12.24 15.18

Britain's Interserve wins 227 mln stg government contract

Oct 20 British construction and services company Interserve said on Friday it had won a five-year facilities management contract worth 227 million pounds ($298 million) for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), a day after the company warned it could breach its financing tests.

Oct 20 2017

Oct 19 2017

British stocks fall as profit warnings bruise IWG, Interserve

LONDON, Oct 19 Britain's main share index fell 0.3 percent on Thursday as a weak third-quarter update from Unilever weighed, while mid- and small-cap trading was marred by profit warnings from IWG and Interserve which slashed their market value by a third.

Oct 19 2017

Oct 19 2017

Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn

LONDON, Oct 19 Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter.

Oct 19 2017

UK's Interserve in talks with banks after profit warning

Oct 16 British support services and construction company Interserve Plc said on Monday it is in talks with its banks to provide clarity on its current trading and recent profit warning.

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Interserve ‍confirms it is engaged in discussions with lenders​

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT IT IS ENGAGED IN CONSTRUCTIVE AND ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS LENDERS.​

Oct 16 2017

Interserve names finance chief as pursues turnaround

British support services and construction company Interserve has appointed Mark Whiteling, a former head of finance at engineering supplies group Premier Farnell, as its new finance chief, days after a big profit warning.

Sep 18 2017

Interserve names Mark Whiteling as CFO

Sept 18 British support services and construction company Interserve said on Monday it had named Mark Whiteling as chief financial officer, days after it cut full-year revenue and earnings expectations.

Sep 18 2017
