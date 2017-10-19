Insecticides (India) Ltd (ISIL.NS)
ISIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
894.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs16.55 (+1.89%)
Prev Close
Rs877.45
Open
Rs886.50
Day's High
Rs905.00
Day's Low
Rs881.00
Volume
11,209
Avg. Vol
56,174
52-wk High
Rs964.00
52-wk Low
Rs426.80
About
Insecticides (India) Limited is an agrochemicals company in India. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing activities of agro chemicals, pesticides and technical products for agriculture purposes. Its segments include Formulated Pesticides and Technical Pesticides. The Formulated Pesticides segment consists of pesticides,
Overall
|Beta:
|0.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs18,382.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.67
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|0.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.97
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.69
|15.18