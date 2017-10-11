Edition:
Ipsos SA (ISOS.PA)

ISOS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

29.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.10 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
€29.40
Open
€29.55
Day's High
€29.56
Day's Low
€29.30
Volume
36,026
Avg. Vol
80,312
52-wk High
€35.63
52-wk Low
€25.23

Ipsos SA is a France-based research company. The Company uses global surveys and polls to explore market potential, test products and advertizing mediums, study audiences and audience perception, and measure public opinion trends. Ipsos SA operates via following brands: Ipsos ASI, which manages the Advertizing Research... (more)

Beta: 0.70
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,301.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 44.44
Dividend: 0.85
Yield (%): 2.90

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.00 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.66 11.32
ROE: -- 8.09 15.18

Three quarters of Americans favor higher taxes for wealthy -Reuters/Ipsos poll

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 As President Donald Trump promotes a tax plan critics say would raise the federal deficit by slashing corporate rates and eliminating some taxes paid by the rich, some three quarters of Americans believe the wealthiest should pay more, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices

* STMicroelectronics to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index

Sep 07 2017

BRIEF-Ipsos H1 net attributable profit drops to 21.6 million euros

* REVENUE FOR FIRST-HALF 2017 WAS EUR 833.8 MILLION, ALMOST EQUIVALENT TO THAT PUBLISHED FOR FIRST-HALF 2016 OF EUR 833.6 MILLION

Jul 26 2017

Americans want U.S. goods, but not willing to pay more: Reuters/Ipsos poll

HARRISBURG, Pa. Americans say they love U.S.-made goods. They are less enthusiastic, however, about paying a premium for them.

Jul 18 2017

Cairo orders closure of research firm Ipsos's office in Egypt

CAIRO Egypt's Manpower Ministry ordered the closure of leading market research firm Ipsos's business in the country, citing workplace health and safety violations, a ministry decree dated June 20 showed.

Jul 16 2017

UPDATE 1-Cairo orders closure of research firm Ipsos's office in Egypt

CAIRO, July 16 Egypt's Manpower Ministry ordered the closure of leading market research firm Ipsos's business in the country, citing workplace health and safety violations, a ministry decree dated June 20 showed.

Jul 16 2017

BRIEF-FFP sells stake in Ipsos

* FFP A DIRECT SHAREHOLDER OF IPSOS, WITH A STAKE OF ONLY 2.1%, SOLD ITS IPSOS SHARES IN THE MARKET FOR €30 MILLION OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS

Jun 23 2017

BRIEF-Ffp says sells entire stake in ipsos

* FFP says sells 2.1 stake in Ipsos for 30 mln eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris bureau)

Jun 22 2017

BRIEF-Ipsos Q1 revenue up at EUR 390.1 million

* Q1 revenue EUR 390.1 million ($424.3 million) versus EUR 386.9 million year ago

Apr 27 2017
