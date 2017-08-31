Isra Vision AG (ISRG.DE)
ISRG.DE on Xetra
163.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Isra Vision AG is a Germany-based company that, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the development, production and marketing of industrial image processing systems. It operates through two business divisions: Industrial Automation, which includes the automotive as well as general industries; and Surface Vision, that focuses... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€714.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4.38
|Dividend:
|0.48
|Yield (%):
|0.29
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.27
|15.18
BRIEF-Isra Vision 9-mth EBITDA up 13 pct to EUR 28.5 mln
* DGAP-ADHOC: ISRA VISION AG: ISRA FULLY IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE: DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH CONTINUES WITH HIGH MARGINS AND STRONG CASH FLOW
BRIEF-Isra Vision H1 EBT up 11 pct at 11.5 million euros
* DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS - ISRA CONTINUES GROWTH PATH WITH HIGH ORDER BACKLOG
BRIEF-Isra Vision receives order for delivery of 3D inspection systems for touchscreens
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS