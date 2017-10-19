ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)
ITCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
167.55INR
19 Oct 2017
167.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.30 (-0.77%)
Rs-1.30 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs168.85
Rs168.85
Open
Rs170.00
Rs170.00
Day's High
Rs170.00
Rs170.00
Day's Low
Rs166.25
Rs166.25
Volume
15,643
15,643
Avg. Vol
180,221
180,221
52-wk High
Rs193.90
Rs193.90
52-wk Low
Rs118.60
Rs118.60
About
ITD Cementation India Limited is an India-based company involved in construction and civil engineering. The Company is engaged in construction of a range of structures, which include maritime structures, mass rapid transport systems (MRTS), airports and other foundations. The Company operates in the Construction segment. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs25,996.71
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|155.16
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|0.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18