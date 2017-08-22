Edition:
Italtile Ltd (ITEJ.J)

ITEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,390.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-15.00 (-1.07%)
Prev Close
1,405.00
Open
1,380.00
Day's High
1,408.00
Day's Low
1,380.00
Volume
134,749
Avg. Vol
263,796
52-wk High
1,480.00
52-wk Low
1,200.00

About

Italtile Limited is engaged in retail, franchising, property investment and support services. The Company operates through six segments: Retail, Franchising, Properties, Supply and Support Services, Franchise stores and Associates. Its Retail segment is a retailer of tiles, brassware, laminated flooring, sanitary ware and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.47
Market Cap(Mil.): R16,461.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,184.27
Dividend: 14.00
Yield (%): 2.16

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.59 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.83 11.32
ROE: -- 40.82 15.18

Latest News about ITEJ.J

BRIEF-Italtile updates on acquisition of Ceramic Industries, regulatory approval

* UPDATE ON ACQUISITION OF CERAMIC INDUSTRIES PROPRIETARY LIMITED

Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-Italtile FY HEPS to fall between 2.8-0.7 pct

* FY SYSTEM-WIDE TURNOVER OF R6.21 BILLION FOR PERIOD WAS 4.3% HIGHER WHEN COMPARED TO PRIOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD (2016: R5.96 BILLION)

Aug 01 2017
