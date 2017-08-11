Intertape Polymer Group Inc (ITP.TO)
ITP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
18.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
18.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+0.32%)
$0.06 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
$18.88
$18.88
Open
$18.98
$18.98
Day's High
$19.04
$19.04
Day's Low
$18.87
$18.87
Volume
105,920
105,920
Avg. Vol
215,294
215,294
52-wk High
$25.74
$25.74
52-wk Low
$17.97
$17.97
About
Intertape Polymer Group Inc. operates in the specialty packaging industry. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a range of paper and film-based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin packaging films, woven coated fabrics and complementary packaging systems for industrial and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$883.26
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|58.87
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.85
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|7.59
|15.18
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 second quarter results
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports qtrly shr $0.17
* Intertape polymer group reports 2017 second quarter results
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer group announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Intertape Polymer Group announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer enters strategic partnership through Capstone
* Intertape Polymer Group (IPG(R)) enters strategic partnership through Capstone(R)
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group enters agreement to acquire Cantech and increases borrowing capacity by $150 mln
* Intertape Polymer Group (ipg(r)) enters agreement to acquire cantech(r) and increases borrowing capacity by $150 million
BRIEF-INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22
* Q1 REVENUE $207.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $206.9 MILLION
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $207.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.9 million
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd (4204.T)
|¥2,282
|+33.00
|NITTO DENKO CORPORATION (6988.T)
|¥9,729
|+31.00
|3M Co (MMM.N)
|$221.32
|+2.08
|Sealed Air Corp (SEE.N)
|$45.22
|+1.06
|Avery Dennison Corp (AVY.N)
|$99.71
|+0.92
|Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS.N)
|$47.15
|+0.56
|AEP Industries Inc (AEPI.O)
|--
|--
|Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L)
|468.50
|-7.50
|Polyair Inter Pack Inc.(USA) (PPKZ.PK)
|--
|--
|Holland Colours NV (HOLCO.AS)
|€82.60
|-0.22