Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L)

ITRK.L on London Stock Exchange

5,135.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-30.00 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
5,165.00
Open
5,175.00
Day's High
5,195.00
Day's Low
5,125.00
Volume
323,549
Avg. Vol
399,987
52-wk High
5,230.00
52-wk Low
3,037.39

Intertek Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers quality assurance services. The Company's segments include Products, Trade and Resources. The Products-related division consists of business lines that are focused on ensuring the quality and safety of physical components and products, as well minimizing risk...

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): £8,287.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 161.39
Dividend: 23.50
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.27 11.32
ROE: -- 12.24 15.18

British testing Intertek's first-half profit rises

Aug 1 British testing company Intertek Group reported on Tuesday a 21.9 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by a strong performance in its products-related business and a fall in the pound.

Aug 01 2017
