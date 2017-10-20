Edition:
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN.TO)

IVN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.43CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+3.02%)
Prev Close
$4.30
Open
$4.33
Day's High
$4.44
Day's Low
$4.28
Volume
1,056,051
Avg. Vol
1,386,471
52-wk High
$5.47
52-wk Low
$1.86

Chart for

About

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company focuses on exploration within the Central African Copperbelt and the Bushveld Complex. It has four segments: the Platreef property, the Kamoa property and joint venture, the Kipushi property and treasury. The segments are engaged in the exploration... (more)

Overall

Beta: 4.05
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,526.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 787.23
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.96 11.32
ROE: -- 9.95 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates