Edition:
United States

Invicta Holdings Ltd (IVTJ.J)

IVTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,551.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-129.00 (-2.27%)
Prev Close
5,680.00
Open
5,716.00
Day's High
5,780.00
Day's Low
5,551.00
Volume
13,696
Avg. Vol
51,944
52-wk High
7,698.00
52-wk Low
4,701.00

Chart for

About

Invicta Holdings Limited is an investment holding and management company. The Company operates through three segments: engineering consumables, capital equipment and building supplies. The engineering consumables segment is engaged in distribution of bearings, seals, power transmission components and hydraulics, among others.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.50
Market Cap(Mil.): R6,022.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 108.49
Dividend: 94.51
Yield (%): 3.00

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.95 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.38 11.32
ROE: -- 11.43 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates