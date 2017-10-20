Invicta Holdings Ltd (IVTJ.J)
IVTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,551.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
5,551.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-129.00 (-2.27%)
-129.00 (-2.27%)
Prev Close
5,680.00
5,680.00
Open
5,716.00
5,716.00
Day's High
5,780.00
5,780.00
Day's Low
5,551.00
5,551.00
Volume
13,696
13,696
Avg. Vol
51,944
51,944
52-wk High
7,698.00
7,698.00
52-wk Low
4,701.00
4,701.00
About
Invicta Holdings Limited is an investment holding and management company. The Company operates through three segments: engineering consumables, capital equipment and building supplies. The engineering consumables segment is engaged in distribution of bearings, seals, power transmission components and hydraulics, among others.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R6,022.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|108.49
|Dividend:
|94.51
|Yield (%):
|3.00
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|8.95
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.38
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.43
|15.18