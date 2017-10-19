IWG Plc (IWG.L)
IWG.L on London Stock Exchange
218.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
IWG Plc is a Jersey-based workspace company. The Company operates under the Regus, Regus Express, Spaces, Signature, Kora and Open Office brands and provides a global network of places to work for all kinds of businesses from home-based workers to corporations. The Company focuses on both single location and integrated national... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,994.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|911.44
|Dividend:
|1.75
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.98
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.24
|15.18
Workspace provider IWG's shares plummet on profit warning
Oct 19 IWG Plc's shares fell as much as 36 percent after the workspace provider said full-year profit was expected to fall as sales in the third quarter were weaker than it expected.
BRIEF-IWG says returned to revenue growth in Q2
* HY GROUP REVENUE WAS STABLE (II) AT £1,169.7M WITH REVENUE MOMENTUM IMPROVING THROUGH PERIOD AS IWG RETURNED TO GROWTH IN Q2
BRIEF-IWG quarterly revenues rises 9.1 pct
* In three months ended March 31, 2017, group revenues increased 9.1 pct to 580.7 mln stg