Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd (JAAO.NS)
457.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.05 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs453.95
Open
Rs453.00
Day's High
Rs458.25
Day's Low
Rs450.80
Volume
4,167
Avg. Vol
43,458
52-wk High
Rs570.00
52-wk Low
Rs164.80
About
Jayant Agro-Organics Limited is an oleochemical company, which focuses on the castor-based specialty chemicals industry. The Company is engaged in organic chemicals business. The Company has three segments: Castor Oil, Derivatives and Power Generation. The Company's products include 12-Hydroxy Stearic Acid, 2-Octanol, 2-Octanone... (more)
|Beta:
|1.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs13,654.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|30.00
|Dividend:
|0.62
|Yield (%):
|0.96
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics June-qtr consol net PAT rises
* June quarter consol net PAT 150.9 million rupees versus 128.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics says allotted bonus equity shares
Aug 3 Jayant Agro-organics Ltd * Says allotted bonus equity shares in ratio 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Jayant Agro-Organics seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
* Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t1okIH) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics says board recommends issue of bonus shares
* Says board considers issue of securities on private placement to raise an amount not exceeding 2.50 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 133.7 million rupees versus profit62.4 million rupees year ago