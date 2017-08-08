Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JAGP.NS)
JAGP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
175.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.50 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs174.00
Open
Rs176.85
Day's High
Rs178.00
Day's Low
Rs174.85
Volume
103,243
Avg. Vol
281,480
52-wk High
Rs213.05
52-wk Low
Rs162.30
About
Jagran Prakashan Limited is a media and communications company with interests in print, digital, radio, out-of-home (OOH) and activation. The Company is engaged in the business of printing and publication of newspapers and periodicals, business of radio broadcast and all other related activities through its radio channels... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs54,715.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|311.41
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|1.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.38
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.56
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Jagran Prakashan June-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 865.8 million rupees versus profit of 837.8 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan to challenge high court order staying scheme of arrangement involving co
* Co to move supreme court challenging Allahabad high court division bench order staying scheme of arrangement involving co
BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan's unit Naidunia Media applies for striking off itself from register of companies
* Says co's unit Naidunia Media Limited has applied for striking off itself from register of companies
BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan March-qtr profit rises
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 728.8 million rupees