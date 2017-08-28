Edition:
United States

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JAPR.NS)

JAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

8.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs8.45
Open
Rs8.70
Day's High
Rs8.80
Day's Low
Rs8.10
Volume
6,872,829
Avg. Vol
12,995,809
52-wk High
Rs8.80
52-wk Low
Rs3.45

Chart for

About

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited is engaged in the generation of power, including hydro and thermal; cement grinding; captive coal mining, and transmission of power. The Company owns and operates a 400 megawatt (MW) Jaypee Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Plant at District Chamoli, Uttarakhand; a 1,320 MW Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 2.04
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs50,066.63
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,996.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

Latest News about JAPR.NS

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

Aug 28 2017

Creditor banks seek to sell at least 30 pct of India's Jaiprakash Power -source

MUMBAI, Aug 28 Creditor banks of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are seeking bidders to buy a stake of at least 30 percent in the Indian power producer, the majority of which they jointly own, a banker involved in the sale told Reuters on Monday.

Aug 28 2017
» More JAPR.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates