Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JARD.SI)

JARD.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

66.57USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.54 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
$66.03
Open
$67.00
Day's High
$67.00
Day's Low
$66.16
Volume
54,700
Avg. Vol
232,253
52-wk High
$67.50
52-wk Low
$52.90

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based diversified business company focused principally on Asia. The Company operates through eight segments: Jardine Pacific, Jardine Motors, Jardine Lloyd Thompson, Hongkong Land, Dairy Farm, Mandarin Oriental, Jardine Cycle & Carriage and Astra International.

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): $47,951.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 726.20
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 2.30

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.93 11.32
ROE: -- 9.88 15.18

Latest News about JARD.SI

SE Asia Stocks-Most up tracking Wall Street recovery

By Urvashi Goenka Aug 22 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian shares, as Wall Street recovered from two straight sessions of decline in the previous session though tensions between the United States and North Korea kept investors wary. The Dow and the S&P 500 edged up, the Nasdaq closed flat, and Asian shares excluding Japan rose 0.6 percent. "We saw modest gains on Wall Street yesterday. So, that inspired some buying momentum i

Aug 22 2017

SE Asia Stocks-Flat to lower; Singapore hits near 2-week closing low

By Anusha Ravindranath May 16 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended flat to lower on Tuesday with Singapore closing at its weakest level in nearly two weeks as industrials including heavyweight Jardine Matheson saw heavy selling. Singapore shares have been trading near their 21-month high in the past few sessions after strong corporate earnings boosted sentiment. "Some profit-taking could be underway after the Singapore STI rose to a fresh high (yesterday) since Ju

May 16 2017
