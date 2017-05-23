Edition:
United States

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCH.NS)

JBCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

272.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.70 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs274.95
Open
Rs272.70
Day's High
Rs274.90
Day's Low
Rs272.00
Volume
17,870
Avg. Vol
54,751
52-wk High
Rs402.00
52-wk Low
Rs259.00

Chart for

About

J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical formulations, herbal remedies and active pharmaceutical ingredient (APIs). The Company's business segments include domestic formulation business, exports and API business. The Company markets... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.56
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs23,130.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 84.82
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.37

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Latest News about JBCH.NS

BRIEF-India's J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 421.5 million rupees versus profit 505.4 million rupees year ago

May 23 2017
» More JBCH.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates