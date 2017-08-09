Edition:
United States

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd (JCHA.NS)

JCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,592.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs40.20 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
Rs2,552.70
Open
Rs2,542.00
Day's High
Rs2,670.00
Day's Low
Rs2,508.90
Volume
39,949
Avg. Vol
13,544
52-wk High
Rs2,775.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,144.20

Chart for

About

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd, formerly Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) Limited (HHLI) is an India-based company engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and trading of Hitachi brand of air conditioners (ACs), refrigerators, washing machines, air purifiers, chillers and variable refrigerant... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.69
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs70,503.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 27.19
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 0.06

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 96.25 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.16 11.32
ROE: -- 6.81 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates