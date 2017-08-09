Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd (JCHA.NS)
JCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,592.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs40.20 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
Rs2,552.70
Open
Rs2,542.00
Day's High
Rs2,670.00
Day's Low
Rs2,508.90
Volume
39,949
Avg. Vol
13,544
52-wk High
Rs2,775.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,144.20
About
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd, formerly Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) Limited (HHLI) is an India-based company engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and trading of Hitachi brand of air conditioners (ACs), refrigerators, washing machines, air purifiers, chillers and variable refrigerant... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs70,503.24
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|27.19
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.06
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|96.25
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.16
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.81
|15.18
BRIEF-Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India gets members' nod to appoint Gurmeet Singh as MD
Aug 9 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd
BRIEF-Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India March-qtr profit rises
May 23 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd