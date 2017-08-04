Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd (JCYC.SI)
JCYC.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
40.52SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.37 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
$40.15
Open
$40.20
Day's High
$40.70
Day's Low
$40.20
Volume
295,100
Avg. Vol
235,077
52-wk High
$48.50
52-wk Low
$38.00
About
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited is engaged in the manufacture, assembly, distribution and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles, financial services, heavy equipment and mining, agribusiness, infrastructure, logistics and others, and information technology (IT). The Company operates through segments: Astra, Direct motor... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$15,868.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|395.24
|Dividend:
|0.24
|Yield (%):
|2.55
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.84
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.48
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.44
|15.18
BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage posts HY profit attributable of US$399 mln
* Board has declared an interim one-tier tax exempt dividend of US¢18 per share
BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage increases Shareholding in Siam City Cement
* Acquired 988,800 ordinary shares in capital of Siam City Cement Public Company by way of open market purchase for 299.6 million baht
BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage says acquired 17.6 million new ordinary shares in Siam City Cement
* Acquired 17.6 million new ordinary shares of par value thb 10 each in capital of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited
BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage Q1 profit attributable $210 million
* Qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $210 million versus $141 million