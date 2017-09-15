Edition:
United States

J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)

JDW.L on London Stock Exchange

1,241.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
1,245.00
Open
1,251.00
Day's High
1,251.00
Day's Low
1,234.00
Volume
112,444
Avg. Vol
286,901
52-wk High
1,296.00
52-wk Low
810.00

Chart for

About

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company aims to provide customers with food and drinks. The Company operates a trading estate of approximately 926 pubs. The Company operates over 40 hotels and approximately 900 rooms. The Company's hotels include George Hotel, the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.31
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,309.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 105.50
Dividend: 8.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 74.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.84 11.32
ROE: -- 12.60 15.18

Latest News about JDW.L

UPDATE 2-Gloomy British summer drives Wetherspoon customers to drink

* Economic pressures weigh on pub companies (Adds chairman quotes, analyst quote, updates shares)

Sep 15 2017

Pubs group JD Wetherspoon reports 28 pct jump in profit

Sept 15 JD Wetherspoon, owner and operator of more than 900 pubs in Britain and Ireland, on Friday reported an almost 28 percent jump in profit before tax and exceptional items to 102.8 million pounds ($138 million).

Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon anticipates trading outcome for current FY in line with expectations

* FY REVENUE 1,660.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 1,595 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

Sep 15 2017

UPDATE 1-Pub group JD Wetherspoon says sales helped by good weather

July 12 British pubs group JD Wetherspoon said good summer weather helped it to produce strong sales over the past few weeks.

Jul 12 2017

Pub group JD Wetherspoon says sales helped by good weather

July 12 British pubs group JD Wetherspoon said comparable sales for the 11 weeks to July 9 rose 5.3 percent, "probably" helped by unusually good weather.

Jul 12 2017

BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon says recent sales performance slightly better than expected

* Says recent sales performance has been slightly better than expected

Jun 13 2017

UPDATE 1-Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees sales driving better annual performance

May 3 British pubs group JD Wetherspoon forecast a slightly improved annual trading outcome compared with previous expectations thanks to a robust sales performance this year, boosting its shares.

May 03 2017

BRIEF-JD Wetherspoon 13 weeks like-for-like sales rise 4 pct

* For 13 weeks to April 23, 2017 like-for-like sales increased by 4.0 pct and total sales increased by 1.3 pct

May 03 2017

Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reports higher sales, warns on costs

May 3 British pubs group JD Wetherspoon warned of "significantly higher" costs in the second half of the year and said it remained cautious, while reporting quarterly comparable sales growth of 4 percent.

May 03 2017
» More JDW.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates