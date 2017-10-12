Edition:
Just Eat PLC (JE.L)

JE.L on London Stock Exchange

698.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.00 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
700.00
Open
699.50
Day's High
700.00
Day's Low
692.00
Volume
4,360,239
Avg. Vol
3,185,808
52-wk High
758.50
52-wk Low
495.07

Just Eat plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The Company's segments include the UK, Australia & New Zealand, Established Markets and Developing Markets. The Established Markets includes Benelux, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway and Switzerland. The Developing Markets... (more)

Beta: 1.54
Market Cap(Mil.): £4,743.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 679.63
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.77 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.82 11.32
ROE: -- 19.83 15.18

Inflation weighs on yields, dollar; stocks lackluster

NEW YORK U.S. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar rose slightly on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data while Wall Street stock indexes fell as earnings season kicked off with a whimper. | Video

Oct 12 2017

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar recovers as Fed worries about low inflation

* Italy bond yields fall after government wins confidence vote

Oct 12 2017

European shares trade sideways, Just Eat and Lufthansa shine

LONDON European shares traded sideways in morning deals on Thursday despite new highs in Asia and on Wall Street, with financial shares being the biggest burden and Just Eat the top performer after its merger with Hungryhouse got provisional clearance.

Oct 12 2017

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar suffers from Fed's inflation headache

LONDON, Oct 12 The dollar sagged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve showed a more guarded view towards inflation, but that did not derail a rally in stock markets that pushed Asian shares to their highest in a decade.

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-UK's CMA provisionally clears Just Eat, hungryhouse deal

* UK'S CMA - PROVISIONALLY CLEARS JUST EAT / HUNGRYHOUSE MERGER‍​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Oct 12 2017

UPDATE 1-Takeaway website Just Eat to work more with branded restaurant chains

* Shares fall (Adds detail, CEO, analyst comments, updates shares)

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Just Eat raises full year revenue outlook

* Orders up 24 percent to 80.4 million (H1 2016: 64.9 million pounds), like-for-like orders up 25 percent

Jul 27 2017

Just Eat names former Moneysupermarket.com chief Peter Plumb as CEO

Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on Thursday Peter Plumb, the former chief executive of price comparison site operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc, had been named its CEO.

Jul 06 2017

