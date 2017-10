Just Eat PLC (JE.L)

Inflation weighs on yields, dollar; stocks lackluster NEW YORK U.S. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar rose slightly on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data while Wall Street stock indexes fell as earnings season kicked off with a whimper. |

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar recovers as Fed worries about low inflation * Italy bond yields fall after government wins confidence vote

European shares trade sideways, Just Eat and Lufthansa shine LONDON European shares traded sideways in morning deals on Thursday despite new highs in Asia and on Wall Street, with financial shares being the biggest burden and Just Eat the top performer after its merger with Hungryhouse got provisional clearance.

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar suffers from Fed's inflation headache LONDON, Oct 12 The dollar sagged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve showed a more guarded view towards inflation, but that did not derail a rally in stock markets that pushed Asian shares to their highest in a decade.

European shares trade sideways, Just Eat and Lufthansa shine LONDON, Oct 12 European shares traded sideways in early deals on Thursday despite new highs in Asia and on Wall Street, with financial shares being the biggest burden and Just Eat the top performer after its merger with Hungryhouse got provisional clearance.

BRIEF-UK's CMA provisionally clears Just Eat, hungryhouse deal * UK'S CMA - PROVISIONALLY CLEARS JUST EAT / HUNGRYHOUSE MERGER‍​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

UPDATE 1-Takeaway website Just Eat to work more with branded restaurant chains * Shares fall (Adds detail, CEO, analyst comments, updates shares)

BRIEF-Just Eat raises full year revenue outlook * Orders up 24 percent to 80.4 million (H1 2016: 64.9 million pounds), like-for-like orders up 25 percent

Just Eat names former Moneysupermarket.com chief Peter Plumb as CEO Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on Thursday Peter Plumb, the former chief executive of price comparison site operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc, had been named its CEO.