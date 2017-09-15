Edition:
United States

Jenoptik AG (JENG.DE)

JENG.DE on Xetra

28.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.28 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
€28.11
Open
€28.04
Day's High
€28.61
Day's Low
€28.00
Volume
116,046
Avg. Vol
131,510
52-wk High
€29.88
52-wk Low
€14.46

Chart for

About

Jenoptik AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the field of optoelectronics. The group’s activities are divided into three segments: Optics & Life Science, Mobility and Defense & Civil Systems. In the Optics & Life Science segment, the Company specializes in the development and manufacture of micro-optics, optoelectronic... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,625.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 57.24
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 0.88

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.07 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.54 11.32
ROE: -- 11.39 15.18

Latest News about JENG.DE

BRIEF-Jenoptik board extends CFO's contract by five years

* Says supervisory board extends the CFO contract for Hans-Dieter Schumacher by an additional five years

Sep 15 2017

Germany's Jenoptik buys U.S. automation company Five Lakes

FRANKFURT German photonics group Jenoptik has bought U.S. process automation firm Five Lakes, a car industry specialist, for an undisclosed sum, it said on Tuesday.

Aug 22 2017

Germany's Jenoptik buys U.S. automation company Five Lakes

FRANKFURT German photonics group Jenoptik has bought U.S. process automation firm Five Lakes, a car industry specialist, for an undisclosed sum, it said on Tuesday.

Aug 22 2017

Germany's Jenoptik buys U.S. automation company Five Lakes

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 German photonics group Jenoptik has bought U.S. process automation firm Five Lakes, a car industry specialist, for an undisclosed sum, it said on Tuesday.

Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-Jenoptik sees 2017 EBIT margin of 9.5-10 pct after Q2 results

* Says H1 group revenue rose by 6.6 percent to 348.4 million euros

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Jenoptik sells 3D laser machines worth around EUR 10 mln

* ‍SELLS 3D LASER MACHINES WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF 10 MILLION EUROS​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2vyMDz6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Aug 04 2017

BRIEF-ASML obtains regulatory approvals for partnership with Zeiss

* ASML OBTAINS REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR STRENGTHENED PARTNERSHIP WITH ZEISS, PREPARES TO CLOSE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jun 28 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 8

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0635 GMT.

Jun 08 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 7

FRANKFURT, June 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

Jun 07 2017

BRIEF-Jenoptik affirms guidance after Q1 results

May 11 Jenoptik AG * Q1 EBIT 11 million eur * Q1 order intake 221.3 million eur * Affirms guidance * Sticks with 2018 targets Further company coverage:

May 11 2017
» More JENG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates