Jenoptik AG (JENG.DE)

BRIEF-Jenoptik board extends CFO's contract by five years * Says supervisory board extends the CFO contract for Hans-Dieter Schumacher by an additional five years

Germany's Jenoptik buys U.S. automation company Five Lakes FRANKFURT, Aug 22 German photonics group Jenoptik has bought U.S. process automation firm Five Lakes, a car industry specialist, for an undisclosed sum, it said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Jenoptik sees 2017 EBIT margin of 9.5-10 pct after Q2 results * Says H1 group revenue rose by 6.6 percent to 348.4 million euros

BRIEF-Jenoptik sells 3D laser machines worth around EUR 10 mln * ‍SELLS 3D LASER MACHINES WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF 10 MILLION EUROS​

BRIEF-ASML obtains regulatory approvals for partnership with Zeiss * ASML OBTAINS REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR STRENGTHENED PARTNERSHIP WITH ZEISS, PREPARES TO CLOSE TRANSACTION

