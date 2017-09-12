Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (JKBK.NS)
JKBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
73.95INR
19 Oct 2017
73.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.55 (+0.75%)
Rs0.55 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs73.40
Rs73.40
Open
Rs75.00
Rs75.00
Day's High
Rs75.00
Rs75.00
Day's Low
Rs73.30
Rs73.30
Volume
41,516
41,516
Avg. Vol
414,823
414,823
52-wk High
Rs95.75
Rs95.75
52-wk Low
Rs57.15
Rs57.15
About
The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited is engaged in the banking business. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as loans, insurance, tax products/planning, savings and deposits, cards, mutual funds and non-resident banking. Its segments include Treasury Operations, Corporate/Whole sale banking, Retail Banking and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs41,068.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|556.86
|Dividend:
|1.75
|Yield (%):
|2.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
BRIEF-Jammu and Kashmir Bank revises interest rate on saving bank deposit accounts to 3.5 pct
* Says revised interest rate on saving bank deposit accounts w.e.f. Sept 12 to 3.5 percent p.a. Source text - http://bit.ly/2xhFbbI Further company coverage: