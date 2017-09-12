Edition:
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (JKBK.NS)

JKBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

73.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.55 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs73.40
Open
Rs75.00
Day's High
Rs75.00
Day's Low
Rs73.30
Volume
41,516
Avg. Vol
414,823
52-wk High
Rs95.75
52-wk Low
Rs57.15

The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited is engaged in the banking business. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as loans, insurance, tax products/planning, savings and deposits, cards, mutual funds and non-resident banking. Its segments include Treasury Operations, Corporate/Whole sale banking, Retail Banking and... (more)

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs41,068.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 556.86
Dividend: 1.75
Yield (%): 2.37

P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

BRIEF-Jammu and Kashmir Bank revises interest rate on saving bank deposit accounts to 3.5 pct

* Says revised interest rate on saving bank deposit accounts w.e.f. Sept 12 to 3.5 percent p.a. Source text - http://bit.ly/2xhFbbI Further company coverage:

Sep 12 2017
