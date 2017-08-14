Edition:
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (JKIN.NS)

JKIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

149.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs148.80
Open
Rs148.70
Day's High
Rs150.20
Day's Low
Rs148.30
Volume
103,211
Avg. Vol
1,259,290
52-wk High
Rs186.30
52-wk Low
Rs106.00

About

JK Tyre & Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of tyres, tubes and flaps. The Company's geographical segments include India, Mexico and Others. It offers a range of tires, including passenger car tires, two/three wheeler tires, commercial tires, farm tires and off the road tires. Its range of tires covers the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.72
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs33,908.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 226.81
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 1.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 36.89 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.65 11.32
ROE: -- 5.58 15.18

Latest News about JKIN.NS

BRIEF-JK Tyre & Industries says steep increase in raw material prices dented margins‍​

* Says "steep increase in prices of raw materials without commensurate increase in selling prices dented margins"‍​ Source text: [JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. (JKTIL) today announced Un-audited results for the Quarter ended June 2017. Commenting on the results, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said, "we are indeed passing through challenging times. The raw material costs increased by about 30% over the corresponding quarter. Such steep increase in prices of raw materials with

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-India's JK Tyre & Industries posts June-qtr consol loss

* June quarter consol loss 1.08 billion rupees versus profit of 1 billion rupees last year

Aug 14 2017
