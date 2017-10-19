Edition:
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (JKIP.NS)

JKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

229.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.40 (-1.46%)
Prev Close
Rs232.40
Open
Rs232.50
Day's High
Rs234.95
Day's Low
Rs227.25
Volume
35,693
Avg. Vol
251,705
52-wk High
Rs321.50
52-wk Low
Rs159.20

About

J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited is engaged in construction activities. The Company designs and constructs roads, bridges, flyovers, subways, over bridges, skywalks and railway terminus/stations, among others. The Company's offerings in civil construction segment include office/commercial buildings, sports complexes and swimming... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.70
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs17,380.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 75.67
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 8.79 15.18

