J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (JKIP.NS)
JKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
229.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.40 (-1.46%)
Prev Close
Rs232.40
Open
Rs232.50
Day's High
Rs234.95
Day's Low
Rs227.25
Volume
35,693
Avg. Vol
251,705
52-wk High
Rs321.50
52-wk Low
Rs159.20
About
J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited is engaged in construction activities. The Company designs and constructs roads, bridges, flyovers, subways, over bridges, skywalks and railway terminus/stations, among others. The Company's offerings in civil construction segment include office/commercial buildings, sports complexes and swimming... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,380.37
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|75.67
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|0.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18