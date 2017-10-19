JK Paper Ltd (JKPA.NS)
JKPA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
114.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.95 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
Rs113.25
Open
Rs114.45
Day's High
Rs115.45
Day's Low
Rs113.00
Volume
126,791
Avg. Vol
800,525
52-wk High
Rs125.00
52-wk Low
Rs73.55
About
JK Paper Limited is a paper manufacturing company. The Company's products/services include Paper and Paper board. The Company offers products under various categories, including coated paper and board, uncoated paper and board, packaging broad and office documentation. Its office documentation products include JK Copier Plus, JK... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs19,285.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|168.87
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|1.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|377.02
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.66
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.53
|15.18