Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)

CORRECTED-Johnson Matthey to invest 200 mln pounds in battery material technology LONDON, Sept 21 Johnson Matthey said it will invest an initial 200 million pounds ($270 mln) in expanding its battery material technology business from 2018, aiming to capitalise on growth in the electric vehicle market.

Johnson Matthey to invest $200 mln in battery material technology LONDON, Sept 21 Johnson Matthey said it will invest an initial $200 million in expanding its battery material technology business from 2018, aiming to capitalise on growth in the electric vehicle market.

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey * Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey following approval of battery grade lithium hydroxide from phase 1 plant

BRIEF-Intrexon, Johnson Matthey collaborate on production of peptide-based pharmaceutical ingredients * Intrexon and Johnson Matthey collaborate on fermentative production of peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients

UPDATE 2-Johnson Matthey expects higher catalysts demand after profit rises * Profit up 18 pct, revenue up 12 pct (Updates with CFO, detail)

REFILE-Johnson Matthey reports rise in profit after cost-cutting LONDON, June 1 Johnson Matthey, a world leader in making catalysts for car emission-control devices, on Thursday reported a 12 percent rise in full-year revenue and 18 percent growth in operating profit after a restructuring and cost-cutting programme.

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as weak U.S. data dampens rate hike expectations * U.S. dollar falls, U.S. bond yields up from 1-1/2-wk low * Gold net long falls to six-week low * Silver net long at its lowest since February 2016 (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 15 Gold rose as U.S. political turmoil, a missile test by North Korea and a worldwide cyber attack fueled demand for safe-haven assets, while weaker than expected U.S. data pushed the dollar lowe

Platinum to see first market surplus in six years in 2017: JM LONDON The platinum market is set to record its first surplus in six years in 2017, Johnson Matthey said on Monday, as a drop in demand from the vehicle industry, jewelers and investors outstrips a smaller fall in supply.

BRIEF-Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium * Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium and releases $2 mln milestone payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: