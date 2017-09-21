Edition:
Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)

JMAT.L on London Stock Exchange

3,435.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

39.00 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
3,396.00
Open
3,401.00
Day's High
3,435.00
Day's Low
3,395.00
Volume
413,430
Avg. Vol
789,679
52-wk High
3,513.00
52-wk Low
2,677.68

About

Johnson Matthey Plc is a specialty chemicals company. The Company operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, which is a manufacturer of catalysts and catalyst systems for vehicles and industry; Process Technologies, which is a supplier of catalysts, licensing technologies and other services to the syngas,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): £6,647.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 193.53
Dividend: 54.50
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.24 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.67 11.32
ROE: -- 8.75 15.18

Latest News about JMAT.L

CORRECTED-Johnson Matthey to invest 200 mln pounds in battery material technology

LONDON, Sept 21 Johnson Matthey said it will invest an initial 200 million pounds ($270 mln) in expanding its battery material technology business from 2018, aiming to capitalise on growth in the electric vehicle market.

Sep 21 2017

Johnson Matthey to invest $200 mln in battery material technology

LONDON, Sept 21 Johnson Matthey said it will invest an initial $200 million in expanding its battery material technology business from 2018, aiming to capitalise on growth in the electric vehicle market.

Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey

* Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey following approval of battery grade lithium hydroxide from phase 1 plant

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Intrexon, Johnson Matthey collaborate on production of peptide-based pharmaceutical ingredients

* Intrexon and Johnson Matthey collaborate on fermentative production of peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients

Jun 13 2017

UPDATE 2-Johnson Matthey expects higher catalysts demand after profit rises

* Profit up 18 pct, revenue up 12 pct (Updates with CFO, detail)

Jun 01 2017

REFILE-Johnson Matthey reports rise in profit after cost-cutting

LONDON, June 1 Johnson Matthey, a world leader in making catalysts for car emission-control devices, on Thursday reported a 12 percent rise in full-year revenue and 18 percent growth in operating profit after a restructuring and cost-cutting programme.

Jun 01 2017

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as weak U.S. data dampens rate hike expectations

* U.S. dollar falls, U.S. bond yields up from 1-1/2-wk low * Gold net long falls to six-week low * Silver net long at its lowest since February 2016 (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 15 Gold rose as U.S. political turmoil, a missile test by North Korea and a worldwide cyber attack fueled demand for safe-haven assets, while weaker than expected U.S. data pushed the dollar lowe

May 15 2017

Platinum to see first market surplus in six years in 2017: JM

LONDON The platinum market is set to record its first surplus in six years in 2017, Johnson Matthey said on Monday, as a drop in demand from the vehicle industry, jewelers and investors outstrips a smaller fall in supply.

May 15 2017

BRIEF-Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium

* Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium and releases $2 mln milestone payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 05 2017

BRIEF-Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium

* Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium and releases $2m milestone payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 05 2017
