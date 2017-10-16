Edition:
United States

JM Financial Ltd (JMSH.NS)

JMSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

175.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.25 (-2.37%)
Prev Close
Rs179.25
Open
Rs178.65
Day's High
Rs179.05
Day's Low
Rs174.00
Volume
475,588
Avg. Vol
1,476,409
52-wk High
Rs191.60
52-wk Low
Rs52.65

Chart for

About

JM Financial Limited is a holding company. The Company operates as core investment company. It offers customized financial solutions to a range of client base. Its segments include investment banking and securities business, fund-based activities, alternative asset management and asset management. Its investment banking and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.11
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs139,539.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 797.37
Dividend: 0.85
Yield (%): 0.86

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.15 11.32
ROE: -- 6.84 15.18

Latest News about JMSH.NS

BRIEF-India's JM Financial Sept-qtr consol net profit up about 27 pct

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 6.85 billion rupees

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-JM Financial ‍seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of up to 50 bln rupees

* Says ‍seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of up to 50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 23 2017

India's Eros in early talks with Apple, others to sell content library - source

MUMBAI, Aug 7 Indian movie production house Eros Group is in preliminary talks with Apple and other major content distributors to sell its entire content library of films and music, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Aug 07 2017

BRIEF-India's JM Financial June qtr consol profit up about 49 pct

* Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 860.9 million rupees; consol total income was INR 4.77 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uoUz44) Further company coverage:

Jul 24 2017

BRIEF-JM Financial seeks members' nod for appointment of Vishal Kampani as MD

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Vishal Kampani as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 30 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

May 26 2017

India's SBI set to hire 6 banks for up to $2.3 bln share sale - IFR

MUMBAI, May 26 State Bank of India is set to hire Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, IIFL, JM Financial, Kotak and SBI Capital to manage a share sale of up to 150 billion rupees ($2.3 billion), IFR reported on Friday, citing two sources with knowledge of the plan.

May 26 2017

BRIEF-JM Financial March-qtr profit up about 32 pct

* March quarter consol total income from operations 7.25 billion rupees

May 02 2017
» More JMSH.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates