Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)
142.40USD
20 Oct 2017
$0.36 (+0.25%)
$142.04
$142.38
$143.62
$141.84
2,358,178
1,823,048
$143.62
$109.32
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$382,201.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,684.00
|Dividend:
|0.84
|Yield (%):
|2.36
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18
California judge tosses $417 million talc cancer verdict against Johnson & Johnson
A California judge on Friday threw out a $417 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer after using its talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder for feminine hygiene.
BRIEF-Arcturus Therapeutics to collaborate with Johnson & Johnson
* Arcturus Therapeutics announces strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation to discover and develop RNA medicines
BRIEF-J&J sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Medical GmbH to acquire Surgical Process Institute
* johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies says definitive agreement to acquire German software company, Surgical Process Institute
Johnson & Johnson wins reversal of $72 million verdict over talc cancer risks
Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday won the reversal of a $72 million verdict in favor of the family of a woman whose death from ovarian cancer they claimed stemmed from her use of the company's talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder.
New cancer drugs help Johnson & Johnson top profit estimates
Johnson & Johnson posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, raising its full-year forecast due to growth from new cancer drugs and high-margin treatments picked up in its $30 billion acquisition of Actelion earlier this year.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|General Electric Company (GE.N)
|$23.83
|+0.25
|Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)
|$88.25
|-3.34
|Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N)
|$36.42
|+0.18
|Novartis AG (NOVN.S)
|CHF84.45
|+0.10
|Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK.N)
|$63.88
|+0.13
|Baxter International Inc (BAX.N)
|$63.59
|+0.12
|Stryker Corporation (SYK.N)
|$150.49
|+1.17
|Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX.N)
|$29.69
|+0.12
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH.N)
|$122.35
|+0.47