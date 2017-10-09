Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (JNSP.NS)

India's Jindal Steel and Power sells oxygen plant assets for 11.21 bln rupees Oct 9 India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd said on Monday it sold two oxygen plant assets to SREI Equipment Finance Ltd for 11.21 billion rupees ($171.70 million).

UPDATE 1-India's Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-qtr loss, beats estimates * Q1 results beat analysts' estimates (Adds details, background)

Losses narrow at India's Jindal Steel and Power Aug 8 Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, one of India's biggest steelmakers, said its first-quarter loss narrowed from a year ago, helped by higher revenue from its iron and steel business.