Edition:
United States

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (JNSP.NS)

JNSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

159.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.25 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs161.20
Open
Rs161.70
Day's High
Rs161.75
Day's Low
Rs157.80
Volume
1,357,181
Avg. Vol
8,944,809
52-wk High
Rs169.70
52-wk Low
Rs62.00

Chart for

About

Jindal Steel and Power Limited is an India-based steel producer. The Company's segments include Iron & Steel, Power and Other. The Other segment consists of aviation services and machinery division. The Company's product portfolio consists of steel product mix, construction solutions, and construction material and solutions. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.90
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs146,358.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 915.02
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

Latest News about JNSP.NS

India's Jindal Steel and Power sells oxygen plant assets for 11.21 bln rupees

Oct 9 India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd said on Monday it sold two oxygen plant assets to SREI Equipment Finance Ltd for 11.21 billion rupees ($171.70 million).

Oct 09 2017

UPDATE 1-India's Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-qtr loss, beats estimates

* Q1 results beat analysts' estimates (Adds details, background)

Aug 08 2017

Losses narrow at India's Jindal Steel and Power

Aug 8 Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, one of India's biggest steelmakers, said its first-quarter loss narrowed from a year ago, helped by higher revenue from its iron and steel business.

Aug 08 2017

Indian debt funds reach record size as they gorge on risk

SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - Flows into credit mutual funds are surging in India, providing a welcome fillip to lower-rated borrowers while exposing investors to higher risks at a time of rising bad debts.

Jul 02 2017
» More JNSP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates