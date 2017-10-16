Edition:
Jackpotjoy PLC (JPJ.L)

JPJ.L on London Stock Exchange

815.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.00 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
817.00
Open
811.50
Day's High
815.00
Day's Low
811.50
Volume
64,264
Avg. Vol
174,067
52-wk High
825.00
52-wk Low
528.50

About

Jackpotjoy plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an online bingo-led operator, which provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include the Jackpotjoy segment, the Vera&John segment and the Mandalay segment. The Company’s Jackpotjoy and Mandalay... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £603.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 74.05
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 41.41 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.64 11.32
ROE: -- 22.09 15.18

Latest News about JPJ.L

BRIEF-Jackpotjoy Plc says ‍andy McIver is to step down as CEO

* JACKPOTJOY PLC - ‍ANDY MCIVER IS TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Jackpotjoy Plc makes final earn-out payment for assets within unit

* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division

Jun 22 2017
