Jindal Poly Films Ltd (JPLY.NS)
JPLY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
414.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.05 (-1.91%)
Prev Close
Rs422.35
Open
Rs424.50
Day's High
Rs424.50
Day's Low
Rs407.55
Volume
46,850
Avg. Vol
102,220
52-wk High
Rs476.75
52-wk Low
Rs299.00
About
Jindal Poly Films Limited is a holding company. The Company is a producer of polyester and biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films (plain, metalized and coated), which are mainly used in the flexible packaging industry. Its segments include Plastic Films, Photographic Products and Nonwoven Fabrics. It offers flexible... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs18,140.71
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|43.79
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.85
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|7.59
|15.18