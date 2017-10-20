JSE Ltd (JSEJ.J)
JSEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
13,682.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
178.00 (+1.32%)
178.00 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
13,504.00
Open
13,425.00
Day's High
13,700.00
Day's Low
13,425.00
Volume
487,850
Avg. Vol
209,269
52-wk High
16,750.00
52-wk Low
11,940.00
About
JSE Limited is a securities exchange. The Company's segments include Capital markets, Post-trade services, Information services, and Trading and market services. The Capital markets segment includes equity market fees, equity derivatives fees, currency derivatives fees, interest rate market fees, commodity derivatives fees and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.60
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R11,886.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|86.88
|Dividend:
|560.00
|Yield (%):
|4.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.98
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.72
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.11
|15.18